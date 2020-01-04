Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite are now official
South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally announced the much-anticipated Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite smartphones as affordable versions of the flagship S10 and Note 10 models, respectively.
Both handsets feature punch-hole designs, AMOLED screens, a triple rear camera, and 4,500mAh batteries.
The company has not revealed the pricing and availability details of these low-cost offerings, yet.
Here's more.
Design and display
Both the handsets share similar design
On the front, both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite feature an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design, while on the rear, both handsets house a rectangular-shaped triple camera module with LED flash.
Further, both the phones offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The triple camera setup on the S10 Lite includes a 48MP (f/2.0, OIS) main camera, 12MP (f/2.2, 123-degree FoV) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor.
The Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, gets a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera.
Up front, both models house a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Information
Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes with S Pen stylus
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also comes with an S Pen stylus that can be paired with the smartphone via Bluetooth. Once connected, you can use the device for multiple purposes including multimedia control, clicking pictures or controlling video content, and enabling Air Command.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
The S10 Lite is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor whereas the Note 10 Lite packs a 10nm octa-core chipset. However, the company has not revealed the name of the processors yet.
As for memory options, they offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
Both the smartphones house a 4,500mAh battery and run on Android 10-based One UI 2.
Information
And, what about pricing?
Samsung has not revealed the pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite yet. According to some reports, the South Korean tech giant is likely to announce their prices at CES 2020, which will kick-off from January 7.