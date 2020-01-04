This $9 (Rs. 650) worth smartwatch is the cheapest phone
Science
Thanks to the fast-evolving segment of wearables, you don't have to rely on a smartphone to make a call. And we are not talking about spending hundreds of dollars on something as fancy as the Apple Watch.
You can simply get this $9 worth LEEHUR V8 smartwatch that offers built-in SIM support to let you make phone calls right from your wrist.
Not just phone calls
But primarily, it's a smartwatch
You can simply insert a micro-SIM card in the dedicated slot to use the smartwatch as a standalone phone. There is also a built-in microphone and speaker, meaning you don't have to necessarily connect a Bluetooth headset for calls.
But primarily, it is a multi-function smartwatch that offers camera, health-tracking, music support, web browser, and a bunch of other features.
Specsheet
And, here's a look at its specifications
The smartwatch features a circular design with steel case that packs a 1.22-inch touchscreen with a 240 x 240 pixel resolution.
Under the hood, it has a Mediatek MTK6261D processor, 64MB RAM, 128MB storage (expandable up to 32GB) and 380mAh battery.
It offers a standby time of 5-7 days, and it can be paired with your smartphone (via Bluetooth) to receive app notifications/call alerts.
Highlights
It also offers a host of fitness-related features
The LEEHUR V8 also offers a host of fitness-related features such as step count, calorie calculation, sedentary reminder, and sleep monitoring. It also has an SMS reminder, camera controller, music player, alarm clock, and sound recorder.
Moreover, the smartwatch also supports multiple languages including English, Russian, German, Polish, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Hebrew, and Greek.
Information
Pricing and availability
The LEEHUR V8 is currently listed on Gearbest at $8.99 (approx. Rs. 650 in India) and can be purchased in Black, White, Red, and Blue colors. However, those in India cannot order it since the shipping is unavailable.