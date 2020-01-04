Google kills another product - digital magazines in News
Science
If you like reading digital magazines, which are the PDF versions of print issues, there is some news for you - from Google.
The company has decided to pull the plug on its paid print-replica magazine service in News, blocking a handy way for Google News users to subscribe to and access a range of magazines.
Here's more about it.
Change
Change effective immediately, no new subscriptions on offer
As first reported by Android Police, Google recently started sending emails to current magazine subscribers, informing them about the decision to discontinue print-replica magazines in Google News.
The change is already in effect, with subscribers not being able to purchase any new magazine issues.
Plus, if someone recently paid for the service, they will get a full refund from Google within 30 days.
Access
You will still have the option to access old magazines
That being said, it's also worth noting that the discontinuation of the service only means that you won't be able to subscribe to any new magazines.
The issues you had purchased before will remain available on Google News through the Following or Favorite tab.
And, if you want the latest issues, Google recommends visiting the website of the magazine in question and subscribing individually.
Issue
Print-replica magazines never took off
Print-replica magazines came as a solution to give publishers a way to see and control how their content is being consumed online, without affecting the original look and feel of print magazines.
Google started offering them in 2012, first via Play Store then through News, but the offering didn't catch on and less than 200 publishers took part in the magazine program.
Graveyard
This marks another dead product for Google
The end of print-replica magazines marks the end of another product that Google expected to be a success but the reality proved otherwise.
Since its inception, the internet giant has killed dozens of hardware products and services, most recently the Google Cardboard and Daydream View VR headset.
You can see all the products killed by till now Google by visiting its digital 'graveyard'.