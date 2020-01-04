Samsung to unveil Galaxy S20, Fold 2 on February 11
Samsung's Galaxy S20-series (or Galaxy S11-series, as it was called before) and the Motorola RAZR-like Galaxy Fold 2, will be unveiled early next month.
According to a leaked promo video, the South Korean tech giant will host its "Unpacked" event on February 11 (either in New York or San Francisco) where we expect to see the company's latest smartphones.
Connecting the dots
The promo video shows the Galaxy S20's rectangular camera bump as a substitute for the first 'a' in the word Galaxy, and the vertical folding form-factor of the Fold 2 in the second instance.
At a glance
Galaxy S20 series will offer three handsets
As per reports, the Galaxy S20 line-up will include a regular, a Plus, and an Ultra model. All three models will feature a Note 10-like punch-hole design but with curved edges and ultra-slim bezels.
The Plus and Ultra models are tipped to sport a 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch screen, respectively, while the regular model is expected to get a 6.2-inch display.
Cameras
Galaxy S20 series to offer top-of-the-line camera hardware
The high-end S20 Plus and S20 Ultra models are expected to sport a custom 108MP sensor along with a 5x periscope lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle. This arrangement will be aided by a ToF 3D sensor, a dedicated low-light "Bright Night" sensor, and a flash unit.
The standard S20 will reportedly feature a triple-lens rear camera but its specifications are unconfirmed as of now.
Information
Galaxy S20 series to debut Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset
Further, the flagship S20 series will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset or the Exynos 990 processor, along with 5G support. The handsets will also run Android 10-based One UI 2 out-of-the-box and pack up to 5,000mAh battery.
Folding phone
What do we know about the Galaxy Fold 2
Separately, according to leaks, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a clamshell-like folding design and sport a foldable Infinity-O display.
It will also offer a secondary display on the outside, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a dual-lens primary camera setup.
Under the hood, it could pack top-tier hardware like the Galaxy S20-series or mid-range specs to keep the prices low.