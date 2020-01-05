OPPO Reno 3 Pro v/s Mi Note 10 Pro
Taking on Xiaomi's popular mid-range offering, the Mi Note 10 Pro, OPPO has launched an all-new Reno 3 Pro in China.
With a 90Hz AMOLED screen, quad-camera arrangement, dual 5G support, and a capable mid-range chipset, the OPPO handset looks to dethrone the camera-centric Mi Note 10 Pro which currently enjoys the title of the best mid-range smartphone.
But can it do so?
Design
At a glance
Right of the bat, both handsets look pretty identical, thanks to curved screen edges, metal frames, and glass bodies.
However, with a small punch-hole for the front camera and slimmer bezels, the Reno 3 Pro boasts of a higher screen-to-body ratio than the Mi Note 10 which sports a U-shaped notch and marginally thicker top and bottom bezels.
Winner: Reno 3 Pro.
Display
All about the screen
The Reno 3 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen supports DCI-P3 color coverage and a 90Hz refresh rate to offer smooth scrolling and fluid animations.
In comparison, Mi Note 10 Pro offers a similar 6.47-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and HDR10 support.
Winner: Reno 3 Pro for its high refresh rate.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Mi Note 10 Pro offers a penta-lens rear camera including a 108MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP portrait lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and another 2MP macro sensor.
The Reno 3 Pro's quad-rear camera setup comprises a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, and 2MP monochrome camera.
Winner: Mi Note 10 Pro.
Information
For the selfie lovers
On the front, both the Mi Note 10 Pro and the OPPO Reno 3 Pro house a 32MP (f/2.0) camera that can be used for taking selfies, video calling, and face unlock. Winner: Tie.
Internals
Under the hood
The Mi Note 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. In comparison, the Reno 3 Pro gets a superior Snapdragon 765G chipset with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
Further, the Xiaomi offering runs on Android Pie-based MIUI 11 while the OPPO contender gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7.
Winner: Reno 3 Pro.
Nitty-gritty
Battery to biometrics
Under the hood, the Reno 3 Pro packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. The phone also gets an in-screen fingerprint sensor and supports dual 5G mode.
On the other hand, the Mi Note 10 Pro packs a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader but supports only 4G networks.
Winner: You decide.
Information
Pricing: The key factor
The Reno 3 Pro is currently not available in India but it starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB/128GB model. Similarly, the Mi Note 10 Pro comes with an 8GB/256GB setup and is priced at 649 euros (approximately Rs. 51,000).
Our verdict
How things stack up?
Both the Mi Note 10 Pro and Reno 3 Pro are capable offerings. However, one does some things better than the other and that makes choosing easier.
If you are into mobile photography, go for Mi Note 10 Pro. But if you want an all-rounder with support for 5G connectivity, look no further than the OPPO Reno 3 Pro.