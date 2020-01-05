Top deals on popular smartphones of 2019
If you're planning to gift yourself or someone a premium smartphone this new year, this might interest you.
E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are offering attractive deals on select smartphones, along with attractive bank offers, and exchange discounts.
Here, in this compilation, we have picked some of the best smartphones of 2019 that you can buy at their lowest-ever prices.
Take a look!
Deal #1
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung's more affordable Galaxy S10e is listed with Rs. 11,100 discount on Amazon and is currently up for grabs at Rs. 47,900.
The smartphone offers a punch-hole design featuring a 5.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the phone is fueled by Exynos 9820 chipset, 128GB storage, and a 3,100mAh battery which can be charged wirelessly.
Information
Samsung Galaxy S10e promises a decent photography experience as well
The Galaxy S10e comes with dual rear cameras including a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, paired with a secondary 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, it houses a 10MP (f/1.9) front-facing snapper which also supports 4K videos at 30fps.
Deal #2
OnePlus 7 Pro
The flagship killer OnePlus 7 Pro is listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 (marked price: Rs. 48,999), along with Rs. 2,000 additional discount on payments using HDFC Bank cards.
The smartphone offers an all-screen notch-less design featuring a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate.
It packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology.
Information
OnePlus 7 Pro houses a motorized pop-up selfie camera
OnePlus 7 Pro houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper housed in motorized pop-up module.
Deal #3
Xiaomi Black Shark 2
If you're looking for a gaming smartphone without breaking the bank, Xiaomi's Black Shark 2 might be a great option. It is listed with 34% flat discount and is available starting Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart.
The handset sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution, and a multilayer cooling system for improved thermal management.
Furthermore, it packs a Snapdragon 855 processor and 4,000mAh battery.
Information
For photographers turned gamers and vice versa
The dual-lens rear camera setup on the Black Shark 2 comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper to capture selfies.
Deal #4
ASUS 6Z
E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 8,000 discount on ASUS 6Z and it is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 27,999.
Featuring an all-glass body and all-screen design, the handset offers a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and a physical fingerprint reader.
It is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a solid 5,000mAh battery.
Information
ASUS 6Z comes with a rotating camera module
The ASUS 6Z comes with a motorized dual-lens rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens. Notably, this camera module automatically flips up to also serve as a front-facing camera, offering high-resolution selfies and video recording.
Deal #5
Samsung Galaxy A50
Lastly, Samsung's premium mid-ranger Galaxy A50 is available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 (marked price: Rs. 21,000) on Flipkart.
The smartphone offers a familiar waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and an under-display fingerprint reader.
It is powered by Exynos 9610 processor, paired with upto 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Under the hood, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
What's the camera like on Samsung Galaxy A50?
The Galaxy A50 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 25MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 5MP (f/2.2) sensor to capture depth details. For the selfie lovers, the smartphone offers a 25MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.