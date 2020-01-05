Here's how you can become a PUBG Mobile Beta tester
Science
If you're an avid PUBG fan and wish to try all the upcoming content and new features before any of your friends, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
PUBG Mobile has introduced a Beta Testing program wherein you can test the beta update before anyone else and provide your feedback to the team.
Here's how you can become a PUBG Mobile Beta tester.
Information
Step 1: Accept to the privacy policy and confirm age
In order to become a beta tester for the game, you'll have to fill out a survey. However, before that, you'll have to confirm your age and accept the company's privacy policy. Notably, in India, the legal age to play PUBG is 18 and above.
Step 2
Share your PUBG Mobile experience
Once you've completed the first step, you'll have to answer some questions related to your PUBG Mobile experience like your current account level in the game and your highest rank in the most recent 3 seasons.
You will also be required to submit your in-game user ID and username as well as your login method to play PUBG Mobile.
Platform
Select the device you use to play PUBG Mobile
As part of the second step, you'll also be required to provide details about the device you use to play the game.
In this option, you can select Windows, iOS, Android, or some other specific platform. In case you use an iOS, you'll have to select the iPhone model you use. If you're an Android user, you'll have to select your phone's mobile processor.
Information
Selected profiles will be contacted through e-mail by PUBG Mobile
Once you're done answering all the questions, just click on the "Submit" button to complete the process. Notably, you will be contacted by the PUBG Mobile team via email if you're selected as a beta tester.