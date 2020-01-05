Dell launches refreshed version of XPS 13 laptop: Details here
Dell has launched the refreshed version of its XPS 13 laptop. The new model comes with a larger display, thinner bezels, and 10th-generation Intel Core processors.
Alongside this, the company has also launched a Developer Edition which is almost the same as the standard model. However, it runs on the latest version of Ubuntu.
Design and display
Dell XPS 13: At a glance
The updated Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch screen with comparatively smaller bezels as compared to the outgoing model, offering a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio.
The display is available with up to 4K (3840x2400 pixels) resolution, offering 500 nits of brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio.
Apart from that, it retains the metal-glass body of the outgoing variant while packing a comparatively larger keyboard and track-pad.
Internals
Under the hood
The updated Dell XPS 13 range draws power from 10th-generation Intel Core processors, ranging from Core i3 (1005G1) to quad-core Intel i7 (1065G7).
It also offers upto 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM, upto 2TB PCIe SSD storage, and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics.
Moreover, this Windows 10-based laptop is fueled by a 52WHr battery which can be charged by a 45W charger via Type-C port.
Connectivity
Connectivity options, audio and other features
As for connectivity options, the refreshed XPS 13 comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.0 slots, a microSD card slot, and a couple of jacks for the microphone and headphone.
Besides that, it houses a physical fingerprint scanner (not available on the Developer Edition) and two 2.5W stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro support.
Price
Finally, what is the pricing?
As for the pocket pinch, the standard Dell XPS 13 starts at $999.99 (approximately Rs. 72,000), while the Developer Edition starts at $1,199 (approximately Rs. 86,000).
There is no word on the availability of the laptop in India as of now. However, it will go on sale in select international markets including the US, Canada, UK France, Germany, and Sweden starting January 7.