#NewsBytesWeeklyRecap: Xiaomi cam bug, OnePlus Concept One, Pixel 4a, more
In the first week of 2020, we didn't get any major news from leading tech giants, but there were some interesting, even scary, developments in some key areas.
OnePlus, for one, teased a phone with disappearing cameras, which could completely redefine the world of smartphones.
Then, Xiaomi and YouTube landed into trouble for mismanaging their products.
Here's the biggest stuff from last week.
News #1
Xiaomi camera bug showing stranger's home footage
Xiaomi made headlines this week for letting a critical bug slip into its home security cameras.
The issue allowed a Google Nest Hub owner to see creepy footage from other people's homes instead of that of his own house.
It led Google to disable Assistant integration with Xiaomi smart home products and still remains partially unpatched, according to reports.
News #2
Kids videos on YouTube caught featuring adult content
After Xiaomi, YouTube was the one to draw attention, thanks to its poor content moderation practices.
An Indian engineer found that the site has been hosting adult content disguised as kids' videos.
The clips appeared on the top of results when someone looked up basic things like "how to draw" and even showed up in the recommendation section.
News #3
Google killed digital magazines; advanced breast cancer detection
Google made news for killing digital magazines in News and giving the first look at Pixel 4a, which surfaced in new renders leaked by 91Mobiles.
The phone will look different from its sibling but will boast only a single camera on the back.
Notably, Google's AI has also advanced a lot and is already beating human experts at correctly detecting cases of breast cancer.
Information
TikTok's owner created deepfake maker
Among other things, TikTok's owner ByteDance developed an app to create deepfakes while Rolls-Royce announced that it is developing the world's fastest all-electric plane.
News #4
Then, there were some consumer tech updates
In the consumer tech arena, Samsung announced S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, Vivo launched S1 Pro, while OnePlus made headlines for teasing a "disappearing" camera for its upcoming Concept One phone and Xiaomi unveiled a new Mi Watch.
OPPO also drew attention with a plan to unveil its own smart TV while Apple was rumored to be working on two iPhone SE models.