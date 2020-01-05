Samsung's latest 2-in-1 laptop features QLED screen, 10th-generation Intel processors
As the latest addition to its portfolio of Galaxy Book Flex laptops, Samsung has launched a new and cheaper Alpha variant.
The latest 2-in-1 convertible model comes with a QLED screen, 10th-gen Intel Core processors, Active Pen stylus support, and is touted to last up to 17.5 hours on a single charge.
Galaxy Book Flex Alpha: At a glance
The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha features an aluminum body and weighs just under 1.2kgs. It has slim bezels on three sides and a chunk border at the bottom. The metal edges are also flat to give it a boxier finish.
The laptop offers a 13.3-inch full-HD QLED display with 600-nits of max brightness, 100% color gamut coverage, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint scanner.
The convertible design offers various working modes
The 360-degree convertible design of the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha allows you to use the laptop in different modes including the regular laptop mode, a tablet mode, a tent mode, and a media mode for streaming video and movies.
Under the hood
The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors (details not announced yet), paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM, upto 1TB of SSD (NVMe) storage, and integrated Intel UHD graphics.
Under the hood, it packs a 54Wh battery which is rated to last upto 17.5 hours. The laptop also has two 1.5W stereo speakers, a 720p HD camera, and Wi-Fi 6 support.
Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha comes at a starting price of $829.99 (approx. Rs. 59,300) for the base model. The convertible laptop will be offered in a Royal Silver color option and is likely to go on sale in the first half of 2020.