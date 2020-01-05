OPPO F15 to be launched on January 16: Details here
Science
A few days back, we reported that OPPO is working to launch the F15 smartphone in India in early 2020.
Now, the Chinese tech giant has activated a landing page on Amazon, revealing some of the key specifications of the phone and confirming that it will go official on January 16.
Here's everything to know.
Design and display
A look at the OPPO F15
Notably, the specifications revealed by the company tie in with our previous assumption that the F15 will arrive as a rebranded version of the OPPO A91 which was launched in China recently.
Hence, the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, 3D gradient design on the rear, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
Just like OPPO A91, the OPPO F15 will come with a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP (f/2.4) dedicated macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset will offer a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper housed in the display cut-out.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO F15 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
It will run on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and pack a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology.
Lastly, the phone will offer all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIM (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, VoLTE, Type-C port, and headphone jack.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no word regarding the price of OPPO F15 as of now. However, considering that the A91 costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 20,000) in China, we expect the former to arrive at a similar price in India.