Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite listed on Flipkart, India launch imminent
Samsung's newly announced Galaxy S10 Lite, which arrives as a scaled down version of the Galaxy S10, has been listed on Flipkart.
The e-commerce giant has activated a dedicated page for the affordable flagship phone, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.
Notably, the online listing has also confirmed some of the key specifications and features of the S10 Lite.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a Note 10-like center-aligned punch-hole design. However, the screen is flat with rounded corners and slightly more prominent bezels.
On the rear, a rectangular camera hub houses a triple-lens setup as well as an LED flash.
Further, the handset gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Cameras
S10 Lite packs a total of four cameras
The primary camera setup on the S10 Lite comprises a 48MP (f/2.0, OIS) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2, 123-degree FoV) ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Samsung is also touting of pro-grade features like Super Steady OIS for shake-free video recording and Live Focus that lets you add special effects in real-time.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. During the time of the official announcement, Samsung didn't reveal the name of the chipset.
Under the hood, the handset houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging and runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.
Information
S10 Lite to be priced cheaper than S10e
Samsung has not yet announced the price and availability of S10 Lite in India. However, according to reports, the S10 Lite will be priced cheaper than the S10e, which starts in India at around Rs. 48,000.