Samsung Carnival sale: Top deals on best-selling Samsung smartphones
Science
Flipkart has kicked-off its Samsung Carnival sale today, and it will be live till January 8.
As part of the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering attractive price cuts on some of the best-selling Samsung smartphones, along with no-cost EMI options and additional exchange discounts.
Here's a look at some of the best deals.
Deal #1
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
As part of the sale, Samsung's 2018 flagship, the Galaxy S9 Plus, is listed with a whopping discount of 57% and can be purchased at Rs. 29,999.
The handset comes with an all-glass body featuring a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and IP68-rated build quality.
Under the hood, it is fueled by Exynos 9810 chipset and a 3,500mAh battery with wireless charging support.
Information
What's the camera like on Galaxy S9 Plus?
The Galaxy S9 Plus sports a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor and another 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/1.7) snapper for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
Deal #2
Samsung Galaxy A80
In the sale, Samsung Galaxy A80 is listed at Rs. 39,990 (marked price: Rs. 52,000).
The smartphone offers an all-screen notch-less design featuring a 6.7-inch full-HD+ screen with an under-display fingerprint reader.
Furthermore, it draws power Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging technology.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A80 houses a rotating camera module
For photography, Samsung Galaxy A80 houses triple rear cameras including a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 3D ToF camera. Notably, the rear camera rotates up and serves as a front-facing snapper, offering high-resolution selfies and videos.
Deal #3
Samsung Galaxy A70s
Under the sale, the Galaxy A70s is available starting Rs. 28,999, along with additional Rs. 3,000 discount on prepaid transactions.
The handset comes with a familiar waterdrop notched design and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution.
Under the hood, it is fueled by a Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with upto 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Information
Galaxy A70s offers a 64MP quad rear camera
The Galaxy A70s offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, it houses a respectable 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Deal #4
Samsung Galaxy A30s
Likewise, the mid-ranger Galaxy A30s is up for grabs with Rs. 3,900 discount and can purchased at Rs. 14,999.
The handset comes with a waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with HD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, it packs an Exynos 7904 processor, 4GB of RAM, upto 128GB of storage, and a solid 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A30s: For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
On the imaging front, the Galaxy A30s houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 25MP (f/1.7) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For the selfie lovers, the phone offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Deal #5
Samsung Galaxy A10s
Lastly, the affordable Galaxy A10s is up for grabs starting Rs. 8,999 (marked price: Rs. 10,000).
The handset offers a 6.2-inch notched display with an HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a physical fingerprint sensor.
Moreover, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, coupled with upto 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Information
Galaxy A10s is no slouch in the camera department
In the imaging department, the Galaxy A10s houses dual rear cameras including a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a secondary 2MP (f/2.4) sensor to capture depth details. Up front, the handset houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper which also supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.