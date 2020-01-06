Now, there's a device to read your pup's exact mood
Science
Dogs and humans share a special bond, but sometimes, it gets really difficult to understand what exactly your little pooch is trying to tell.
Is it happy? Sad? Or perhaps stressed? It's hard to comprehend their mood and feelings on the basis of simple barks/yips.
But, worry not, now there is a device that can do just that.
Here's all about it.
Device
Inupathy's smart dog harness
Showcased at CES 2020, the device in question is a smart harness that comes with the ability to provide deep insights into what your dog is feeling.
Once the pet wears it, the machine starts displaying different color lights indicating different moods.
This way, you can get a better idea of their feeling, instead of just presuming it, and connect better with them.
Information
Currently, it shows five lights for five moods
In its current configuration, the device shows five different lights: green for relaxed, purple for stressed, beige for interested, pink for excited, and finally rainbow for happy.
Working
But, how the harness understands dog moods?
Whenever a dog gets nervous, its heart rate spikes due to the activation of sympathetic nerves.
These changes in heart rate are frequently monitored, recorded, and analyzed by Inupathy's heart-rate monitor and onboard processor to create a predictive index of their mood.
Then, the determined index is conveyed to the pet's owner via lights appearing on the LED display.
Information
Heart rate data will also help with health management
Additionally, the device will also come with a companion iOS/Android app to let you see and analyze the heart rates and emotional states of your pet over a long period of time. This will let you assess changes and manage their health better.
Pricing
No word on pricing or availability yet
Inupathy hasn't said when the device would start selling in the US (or in other parts of the world) or how much would it cost.
However, the company has confirmed that the harness will be available in five different sizes to fit all kinds of pups, be it a Beagle, Bulldog, Chihuahua, St Bernard, or some other breed.
More details would be revealed soon.