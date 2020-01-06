Best USB Type-C headphones you can buy in India
With more and more smartphone manufacturers killing the headphone jack, the market of alternative audio solutions is in chaos.
You can either choose from the myriads of Bluetooth earbuds or try USB-C wired headphones or simply settle with a Type-C adapter that lets you use your regular earphones.
Here, we look at the best Type-C wired earphones you can currently buy in India.
Option #1
Google Pixel Buds
Google Pixel Buds feature an in-ear design and offer an adjustable ear hook that helps you get a snug fit.
It can connect to all Type-C phones (running Android P or above) and offers several smart features that aren't just Pixel exclusive. You get one-button access to Google Assistant, real-time translation, and a nifty feature that reads your message notifications.
Price: Rs. 2,500.
Option #2
Mi Noise Canceling Type-C earphones
The Mi Noise Canceling Earphone is great for audiophiles. It offers 50-2,000Hz active noise reduction which helps cut out ambient noise above 25dB. The built-in MEMS microphone also reduces noise interference while the dedicated digital noise cancellation controller lets you quickly toggle on/off noise cancellation feature.
Further, the titanium earbud construction and soft ear tips ensure comfortable wearability.
Price: Rs. 2,999.
Option #3
OnePlus Type-C Bullets
The OnePlus Type-C Bullets comes with an easy-to-wear in-ear design and can be used with all phones that have a Type-C port.
The earphone comes with a built-in DAC and high-res audio support to offer a premium music listening experience.
There is also an in-line remote control that helps you manage music as well as calls.
Price: Rs. 1,490.
Option #4
Wissenschaft JP55 USB Type-C earphone
If you are looking for an inexpensive Type-C earphone, the Wissenschaft JP55 is a good package.
It comes in an in-canal design to offer passive noise isolation while a lightweight aluminum construction offers improved wearability.
Further, it has built-in support for hi-res audio and a DAC chipset that can convert standard resolution audio to superior lossless audio.
Price: Rs. 599.