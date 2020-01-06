Realme 5i to be launched in India on January 9
As an addition to its affordable Realme 5 series of smartphones, Realme is all set to launch the Realme 5i in India.
In the latest development, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has confirmed that the budget-friendly handset will go official in the country on January 9.
Separately, a Flipkart listing has revealed that it will offer quad rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.
Guys, introducing #realme5i our new edition to the highly appreciated #realme5series!— Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 6, 2020
Design and display
Realme 5i: At a glance
According to the Flipkart listing, the Realme 5i will feature a 'mini-drop' notched design up front. On the rear, it will house a vertically stacked quad-camera setup with an LED flash and a physical fingerprint scanner.
Further, the listing also reveals that the phone will offer a 6.5-inch screen, presumably with an HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In the imaging department, the Realme 5i will offer a quad-lens rear camera setup which could comprise a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) lenses for depth sensing and macro photography.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the smartphone is likely to house an 8MP front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme 5i will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it will run Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
In addition, it should come with support for all standard connectivity options such as dual-SIMs (Nano), VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a headphone jack.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no official word regarding the pricing of Realme 5i in India yet. However, looking at the specifications, we expect the smartphone to cost somewhere around Rs. 10,000. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy M10s.