LG G9 renders reveal familiar design and some nifty upgrades
LG is gearing up to take on Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S20 flagship with a new G9 smartphone.
Reputed tipster OnLeaks and CashKaro have collaborated to share CAD-based renders of the upcoming handset, revealing a familiar waterdrop notched design and some nifty upgrades including a quad-lens rear camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor.
And surprisingly, the flagship phone will offer a headphone jack as well.
Design
LG G9: At a glance
As per renders, the LG G9 will retain the design of its predecessor, the LG G8X. It'll continue to feature a non-curved U-shaped notched display (between 6.7 to 6.9-inch) with relatively thicker bezels (in comparison to the upcoming Galaxy S20).
However, on the rear, the phone will get an upgraded quad-lens setup arranged horizontally, and the all-glass body should offer an IP68-rated built quality.
Important update
The phone will also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor
Since the LG G9 renders don't show a physical reader on the rear side, the South Korean tech giant has surely decided to join the modern Android era with an in-display fingerprint reader.
The improved design has also allowed LG to retain the headphone jack, making it a rare flagship phone to have this audio accessory in 2020.
Other highlights
A versatile camera setup and flagship-grade internals
At present, the hardware details of the LG G9 are pretty scarce but we expect the quad-lens camera to include a wide-angle lens and a telephoto sensor to offer multiple perspectives.
Under the hood, the phone is likely to offer a flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, built-in 5G connectivity, and a decent battery that should support fast wired charging as well as wireless charging.
Information
The handset could debut at MWC 2020
Right now, there is no information available regarding the launch of LG G9. However, there is a possibility that the company could debut the phone at the Mobile World Congress, which kicks off on February 24.