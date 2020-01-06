Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite v/s S10 Lite: The differences
Science
Samsung has recently announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite models as scaled-down, budget versions of the full-on Note 10 and S10 flagships from last year.
The new handsets come with a refreshed look, trimmed-down internals, and have some obvious differences to distinguish the Note model from the S variant.
Here's how the two compare against each other.
At a glance
Note 10 Lite v/s S10 Lite: Design
With a center-aligned punch-hole design and similar physical dimensions, the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite look almost indistinguishable.
However, the rear design is different in both the models. The camera sensors on the S10 Lite are positioned in a straight line while on the Note 10 Lite, they are aligned in an L-shape. The Note variant gets some attractive gradient finish as well.
Information
All about the screen
Both the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394ppi and an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The triple camera unit on the S10 Lite comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, paired with a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
In comparison, the Note 10 Lite gets a 12MP (f/1.7) main camera, 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor.
On the front, both models house a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
Under the hood, the S10 Lite is powered by an unnamed 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor (max. 2.8GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.7GHz) whereas the Note 10 Lite packs a 10nm 64-bit octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz).
Further, both handsets offer 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a micro-SD card.
Nitty-gritty
Battery to biometrics
Both smartphones house 4,500mAh batteries and support Samsung's proprietary Super Fast Charging technology.
Further, both handsets run on Android 10-based One UI 2 out-of-the-box and pack in-screen fingerprint sensors for secure biometric authentication.
However, the Note 10 Lite also comes equipped with a color-coded Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that lets you take notes, click pictures, navigate a presentation, and use default Air Command touchless gestures.