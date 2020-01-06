This battery can keep your phone running for five days
Science
In a major development, scientists at Monash University have improved the efficiency of Lithium-sulfur batteries - significantly.
They claim to have developed a new design, which can not only beat regular Lithium-ion batteries in terms of backup but is also much more affordable to manufacture and favorable for the environment.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Impact
How good are these batteries?
Even as the world continues to use Lithium-ion batteries, Lithium-sulfur is coming up as a potentially viable replacement.
The new design of the battery has been described as the most efficient ever, so much so that it can keep your phone running for five days on one charge.
Similarly, a car-sized pack of this battery can give an EV over 970 kms of range.
Changes
How they developed this battery?
In order to improve the efficiency of the battery, the scientists at Monash reworked the particle bonds in sulfur cathodes so that they could handle higher energy loads without any changes in performance, capacity, and stability.
According to a statement from the University, they got the idea to do this by looking at bridging architecture seen while processing detergent powders.
Test
Tests to happen in Australia later this year
The scientists have patented their unique battery design and have developed prototype units in partnership with Germany's Fraunhofer Institute.
These units will be taken for a test run in cars and solar power grids set up in Australia later this year, which would ultimately help scientists refine their designs and make the battery ready for real-world use.
Availability
No word on market availability
That being said, it is pertinent to note that a lot of work still needs to be done and there is no saying when these batteries would be available.
They certainly promise a more reliable solution for smartphone and EV users, but the engineers would have to rule out many hurdles, including mass-production issues, to make it a real market-ready product.