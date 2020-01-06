HP launches world's first business laptop with built-in 5G support
Science
HP has unveiled the second-generation of its business laptop, the Elite Dragonfly, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.
The new laptop is touted to be the world's first business laptop to offer built-in 5G support. It also comes with 10th-generation Intel Core processors, more internal storage, up to 4K display option, and an industry-first built-in Tile tracker.
Here are more details.
Design
First, a look at the laptop
Just like its predecessor, the second-generation Elite Dragonfly comes with a convertible design, featuring slim bezels around three sides and a thick bottom chin.
The new model sports a 13.3-inch touchscreen display with up to 4K resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Moreover, it offers a spill-resistant backlit keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.
Internals
Under the hood
The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics, and a built-in Qualcomm X55 modem to enable 5G network.
As for memory options, it offers up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.
Furthermore, the laptop runs on Windows 10 OS and offers an all-day battery life.
Connectivity
Here are the details about the connectivity options
Talking about connectivity options, the Elite Dragonfly G2 comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an HDMI port, two USB Type-C ports, an audio jack, and a webcam that supports HD video recording.
Besides that, it also gets an integrated Bluetooth-enabled Tile tracker which allows the user to locate the laptop when it is misplaced or left behind.
Information
And, how much does it cost?
HP has not revealed the pricing of the Elite Dragonfly G2 as of now. However, considering the upgrades, we expect it to come at a higher price than the previous-generation model, which is available in India at Rs. 1.5 lakh.