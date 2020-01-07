Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71's India pricing revealed
South Korean tech giant Samsung is working to launch the recently-announced mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, in India sometime next week.
Now, just days ahead of their launch, 91Mobiles has revealed the India pricing of both the handsets.
To recall, both smartphones offer punch-hole displays, quad rear cameras, and 32MP seflie snappers.
Here's our roundup.
Pricing
First, a look at the pricing of both the models
The Samsung Galaxy A51 will reportedly be available at a starting price of Rs. 22,990. The global variant of the phone is offered in 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. However, report suggests that the India-specific model could also get a new 6GB/128GB variant.
On the other hand, the more premium Galaxy A71 will be priced at Rs. 29,990.
Design and display
Here's what the Galaxy A51 and A71 offer
Both the Galaxy A51 and A71 feature an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design with an ultra-slim bottom bezel. On the rear, both phones offer a rectangular quad-camera module.
The Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, while the A51 gets a comparatively smaller 6.5-inch AMOLED display.
Notably, both the phones offer full-HD+ displays and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
Both the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 feature a quad-lens rear camera setup. The former houses a 48MP (f/2.0) main camera, paired with a 12MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.
The Galaxy A71 also gets a similar setup but with a 64MP (f/1.8) lens.
Up front, both the phones offer a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy A51 is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset, while the Galaxy A71 packs an unnamed 2.2GHz octa-core processor, presumably a Snapdragon 730.
As for memory options, the handsets offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
Further, the A71 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging technology whereas the A51 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.