CES 2020: ASUS unveils ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
Science
As an addition to its portfolio of gaming laptops, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has announced the Zephyrus G14 at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas.
The new laptop arrives as a compact gaming PC and is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000-series processor.
It also gets a new 'AniMe' LED dot-matrix display on the lid.
Here are more details.
Design and display
A look at the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
The ROG Zephyrus G14 arrives as a lightweight model for those looking for a compact and powerful PC. It features a 14-inch LED screen with the option for either a full-HD 120Hz panel or a QHD 60Hz display.
Besides that, it also gets a backlit keyboard and an optional 'AniMe' LED dot-matrix display on the lid which shows custom graphics, animations, and other effects.
Internals
And, what about the internals?
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 draws power from AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000-series processor, coupled with up to NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU.
The laptop offers up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.
Besides that, it comes with an improved self-cleaning cooling system and a bigger battery which offers a claimed life of 10.5 hours.
Connectivity
A bit about the connectivity options
In terms of connectivity options, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The laptop houses one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack.
Moreover, it runs on Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home OS.
Information
And, what about pricing and availability?
ASUS has not revealed the pricing and availability of Zephyrus G14 as of now. However, according to reports, the Taiwanese tech giant will introduce the high-end gaming laptop in India sometime in the second quarter of 2020.