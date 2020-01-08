This device will train your brain to sleep better
The problem of insomnia affects millions around the world and is seen as something that cannot be cured completely.
However, a French health tech start-up thinks otherwise and claims to have developed a tech - a unique padded headband - that can train your brain to sleep better and faster than ever before.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Device
Meet URGONight Brain Training device
The device, showcased at CES 2020, uses a couple of electrodes to detect the activity of your brain.
Then, it visualizes the brain waves responsible for sleep and creates a personalized pattern of exercises, games for enhancing them.
Once you start following those exercises, the sleep-associated brain waves are activated and the brain is trained to sleep better than before.
Details
URGONight is completely non-invasive
Despite the use of electrodes, URGONight remains completely invasive.
You just have to wear it like a normal padded headband for 20 minutes a day, three days a week, and results will automatically start showing, as per the company.
Notably, as you perform the exercises, which include drawing patterns, the companion app of the device shows feedback of the brain in real-time.
Sessions
10-15 training sessions needed to start seeing results
You can wear the headband and perform the exercises during any time of the day, but according to the company, you would have to perform at least 10-15 training sessions to start seeing improvement in sleep and around 40 sessions to get sustainable results.
In each session, a virtual coach guides through the exercise and also provides tips to improve the score consistently.
Information
Effective results seen in clinical trials
In clinical trials, the headband and its app helped people sleep 40% faster and also slashed their night-time sleep interruptions by more than half.
Price
How much this device will cost?
URGONight headband has been priced at $500 and will start shipping in 2020 itself.
There is no word on its international availability, but if the product gains traction, the company might start taking international orders, as well.
Either way, if the clinical trial results are any indication, this product could finally help many insomniacs get good sleep.