Realme launches X50 with 120Hz display, 64MP quad-camera, 5G support
After a bunch of leaks and teasers, Chinese tech giant Realme has launched its first-ever 5G smartphone, the Realme X50, in its home country.
The key highlights of the smartphone include its pill-shaped punch-hole design, 64MP quad rear camera, 120Hz display, and 5G support.
Notably, the handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.
Here are more details.
Design and display
A look at the Realme X50
The Realme X50 comes with an all-glass body featuring a dual punch-hole design and a thin bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses a vertically stacked quad-camera unit with LED flash.
The handset features a 6.57-inch LCD screen with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.
Cameras
What is the camera like on Realme X50?
In the imaging department, the Realme X50 houses a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
Up front, the dual punch-hole setup accommodates a 16MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
Realme X50 draws power from a Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor which comes with an integrated 5G modem, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
It runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology.
Lastly, it offers all the latest connectivity options including 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Information
Finally, what is the pocket pinch?
As for the pricing, the Realme X50 costs CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 28,000) for the 6GB/256GB variant, and CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 31,000) for the variant with 12GB/256GB configuration.