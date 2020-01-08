#CES2020: Google is not making Assistant smarter, but more useful
This year, Google's blitz at CES was more about making Assistant useful in homes than showing off fancy tricks.
The internet giant is updating the digital helper with a bunch of new features, including things that you will find extremely useful while controlling different connected devices or performing routine tasks.
Let's take a look at them.
Feature #1
Schedule actions with Google Assistant
The first big change coming to Google Assistant is the ability to schedule actions.
This means, if you have an IoT device that works with Google Assistant, you can ask the digital helper to run it at a specific time.
You'd be able to say "Hey Google, run the coffee machine at 6 am" to get freshly-brewed coffee the next morning.
Feature #2
Leave notes for family members
Along with scheduled tasks, Google Assistant is also getting the ability to let users post sticky notes.
The feature, designed particularly for smart displays, will turn your device into a digital chalkboard and save you the effort of leaving handwritten notes behind for family members to find.
Notably, it will work without requiring the note creator/viewer to sign in with a Google account.
Feature #3
Speed Dial for quick calling
Currently, Google Assistant allows a user to make a call only when it confirms that their voice is same as the one registered with the connected Google account.
However, in 2020, Google Assistant-powered smart speakers will let owners add select contacts from their phone that others in their home would be able to call.
This could be anyone's number, from grandmother to family doctor.
Features #4
Website content reading - in 42 different languages
Google is also transforming Assistant into an ideal reading partner.
Currently, the digital helper can read incoming messages, but in the coming months, it will also get the ability to read long-form content in 42 languages.
You can ask the Assistant to read an article and it will read it out aloud while skipping the unnecessary elements like share/subscribe buttons or advertisements.
Feature #5
Easy new ways to delete voice recordings
Finally, to build a more private ecosystem, Google Assistant is getting the ability to delete voice recordings on command.
This way, you would able to get your voice recordings deleted by simply saying: 'Hey Google, delete everything I said to you this week'.
And, if it triggers accidentally, you can ask Assistant to forget it immediately by saying: 'Hey Google, that wasn't for you'.