CES 2020: PowerVision launches a camera (that's also a drone)
Beijing-based PowerVision Robot Corporation, known for its UAV-related products, robotics, and big data technologies, has introduced a new drone at the ongoing CES 2020 trade show in Las Vegas.
Dubbed as PowerEgg X, the latest product is a smarter and smaller personal UAV that can be used as a handheld camera as well as a drone.
Here's all about it.
Features
PowerEgg X: A multi-functional UAV
PowerVision's newest offering, the PowerEgg X is a multi-functional device that can be used as a handheld camera, a high-performance drone, or an AI-based autonomous camera.
It has a three-axis gimbal stabilizer and can produce 4K/60fps UHD images. It packs a 13-core multi-processor and a 3,500mAh battery that is rated to offer 30-minutes of flying time and up to 4-hours in camera mode.
Information
About the camera sensor
The PowerEgg X comes equipped with a 12MP 1/2.8 inch CMOS sensor that has a field-of-view of 78.4-degree, a 27mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture, and an ISO range of up to 6,400 in photo mode (up to 3,200 in video mode).
Facial recognition
The device can also track subjects in AI camera mode
In the autonomous AI camera mode, PowerEgg X uses a built-in AI algorithm to perform facial recognition and track subjects within 170-degree FoV.
It has also patented SyncVoice technology that allows you to narrate in real-time using your smartphone or a wireless earphone and automatically syncs with pictures.
And with compatible accessories, it can perform in heavy rain and even land on water.
Key details
Pricing and availability
The PowerEgg X drone is available in select regions including the US and Canada. In the US, it costs $899 (Rs. 64,500) for the basic Explorer package that has the device, full-set of arms and propellers, battery, and other accessories.
There's also a premium Wizard option which costs $1,249 (Rs. 89,500) and includes waterproof housing, water-landing float, and an additional battery among other things.