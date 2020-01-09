Samsung's 2-in-1 Chromebook offers 4K screen, dual-cameras, and S-Pen support
South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced a premium 2-in-1 laptop, the Galaxy Chromebook, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.
The key highlights of the new laptop include its 4K AMOLED screen, built-in S Pen support, integrated fingerprint sensor, and a 360-degree convertible form factor.
Apart from that, it also houses two cameras.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
A look at the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
Weighing nearly 1 kg, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes as a lightweight laptop featuring an aluminum body and a backlit keyboard.
The notebook comes with a 13.3-inch AMOLED screen with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and a built-in S Pen.
Moreover, thanks to the 360-degree movable hinge, it can also be used in four modes: tent, flat, laptop, and tablet.
Internals
All the important stuff
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel UHD graphics. The laptop offers up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and a 49.2Wh battery that can last up to 12 hours on full charge.
It runs on Chrome OS and comes with support for Google Assistant and access to Google Play Store.
Connectivity
Connectivity options, audio and other features
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, dual USB Type-C ports, a UFS/microSD combo slot, an integrated fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The laptop also houses 2W stereo speakers as well as two cameras: a 1MP camera above the display, and another 8MP sensor on the deck of the keyboard.
Information
Finally, what about pricing and availability?
As for the pocket pinch, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will cost you $999.99 (approximately Rs. 71,700). The laptop is likely to go on sale in Q1 2020. However, there is no word on its availability in India yet.