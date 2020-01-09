ASUS launches world's first-ever 360Hz refresh rate display for e-sports
At the ongoing CES 2020 trade show, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has unveiled the world's first-ever display to support a refresh rate of 360Hz.
Dubbed as the ROG Swift 360Hz, the display can put out a whopping 50% more frames every second compared to 240Hz monitors. It is specifically designed, keeping e-sports and competitive gaming in mind, according to the company.
Features
ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz: At a glance
The ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz is a 24.5-inch monitor that features a non-curved design with ultra-fine bezels on three sides and a slightly prominent border on the base.
It offers a full-HD resolution and an industry-leading refresh rate of 360Hz with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology support.
The monitor displays game frames once every 2.8ms, making it up to six times faster than a regular display.
Performance
The display will help you target enemies faster
According to NVIDIA, which has also worked on this display, the high frame rate will improve target tracking while allowing smoother animations in games as well as reduced tearing and ghosting. Hence, players will be able to see their enemies earlier.
The company has also claimed a flick shot improvement of up to 37% over a regular 60Hz monitor.
Information
Pricing and availability
ASUS has not provided an exact release date or pricing of the Swift 360Hz as of now. However, the company has said it would launch the display "later this year". Further, we expect it to be priced north of $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000).
Pro display
ASUS has also introduced a 144Hz pro-grade gaming display
Alongside the ROZ Swift 360Hz, ASUS has also introduced a ROG Swift PG32UQX pro-grade gaming display.
It offers a 32-inch NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certified screen with 4K resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, a 10-bit color panel and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The display uses Mini-LED backlighting tech to deliver a peak brightness of 1,400 nits and has 1,152 zones of dynamic local dimming.