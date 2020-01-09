CES 2020: Amazfit launches new smartwatches, Bluetooth earbuds, a treadmill
Xiaomi-backed Amazfit is making a big splash at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas.
The Chinese electronics giant has introduced a host of new devices including Amazfit Bip S and Amazfit T-Rex smartwatches, health-focused Amazfit PowerBuds, sleep-inducing Amazfit ZenBuds, and an Amazfit AirRun treadmill.
Here's all about these interesting devices.
Product #1
Amazfit T-Rex: Priced at 799 yuan (Rs. 8,200)
Amazfit's T-Rex comes as a multi-sport rugged smartwatch that is MIL-STD-810G compliant and can work in extreme conditions.
It features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an optical heart rate sensor, a 3-axis accelerator, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS.
The smartwatch is waterproof up to 50m, can track 14 different sports, and lasts up to 20-hours with GPS turned on.
Product #2
Amazfit Bip S: Priced at around Rs. 5,000
Then there is Amazfit Bip S, which is identical to the Bip smartwatch. It can be purchased for $70 (in the US) starting next month in Carbon Black, Red Orange, Warm Pink, and White Rock colors.
It comes with a 1.28-inch Always On color transflective display, 50m water-resistance, heart rate monitoring, up to 40 days of battery life, built-in GPS, and customizable watch faces.
Product #3
Amazfit PowerBuds: Pricing and availability details yet to be announced
Alongside the new smartwatches, Amazfit has also introduced new health-focused wireless earbuds. Dubbed as PowerBuds, the earphones feature an inclined in-ear design and customizable tap control gestures.
They are IP55-rated and offer 8-hours of listening time on a single charge. The earbuds also support heart rate monitoring, electronic noise cancellation for calls, and a Thru Mode that amplifies ambient sound.
Product #4
AmazFit ZenBuds: Coming soon!
Like the Bose SleepBuds, the Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to help you sleep better. The ultra-lightweight earbuds offer soothing and rhythmic sounds that induce sleep; they turn off automatically when you doze off.
The ZenBuds can also monitor heart rate, analyze sleep quality, and block unwanted ambient sounds. Lastly, on a full charge, you get 8-hours of continuous playtime.
Information
Amazfit has also launched an AirRun treadmill
Amazfit has also launched an AirRun treadmill that features a wide running track, built-in JBL speakers for surround sound, heart rate monitoring, various running programs, and maintenance reminders. The pricing and availability details of AirRun are yet to be announced by the company.