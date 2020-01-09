Jio launches Wi-Fi calling: How to enable it?
Science
In a bid to take on Bharti Airtel, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has launched Wi-Fi calling in India.
The capability opens a way to make calls using Wi-Fi and comes as a major development, especially for people in remote parts of the country with poor network.
Here's all about Jio's Wi-Fi calling and the way to enable it.
Feature
First, what is Wi-Fi calling?
Wi-Fi calling (or VoW-Fi calling), as the name suggests, allows customers to make voice and video calls over Wi-Fi.
Jio had started testing the service a few months ago and is now making it available across the country as part of a roll-out which is expected to complete by January 16.
Notably, Airtel launched its Wi-Fi calling feature in December 2019.
Benefit
You will not need cell service for making Wi-Fi calls
As VoWi-Fi calling relies on Wi-Fi networks, you don't need cell service for making voice/video calls.
Now, this means if you have an active Wi-Fi network but no signal on your phone, the Jio SIM would be able to place/answer the call you need via Wi-Fi.
Alternatively, if the cell service drops during an ongoing call, it will automatically switch from VoLTE to VoWi-Fi.
Benefit #2
Plus, you don't need to pay anything
Jio's VoWi-Fi calling service would be available free of cost to customers on an active Jio plan.
The telco says that the feature would work across the country and on more than 150 smartphones.
This is a major advantage over Airtel's Wi-Fi calling service, which is available in select regions and on a handful of phones from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi.
Enabling
How to enable Jio Wi-Fi calling?
Before enabling Jio Wi-Fi calling, head over to the telco's website to see if your phone supports the feature.
If yes, go to the settings and search for Wi-Fi calling. Here, if the feature pops up, simply enable the toggle and Wi-Fi calling will start working - with any Wi-Fi network you are connected to.