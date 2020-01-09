Camera-centric Realme 5i, with 5,000mAh battery, launched for Rs. 9,000
As a more affordable version of Realme 5, Chinese tech giant Realme has launched the Realme 5i smartphone in India today.
The handset, which is available in a solo 4GB/64GB configuration, will go on sale starting 12pm on January 15 via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The key highlights of the phone include its waterdrop notched design, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's more.
Design and display
A look at the Realme 5i
Realme 5i comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, the polycarbonate panel houses quad cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset features a 6.52-inch LCD screen with HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.
Moreover, it is available in Aqua Blue and Forest Green color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The quad-lens rear camera setup on the Realme 5i comprises a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) sensors for depth sensing and macro photography.
For the selfie lovers, the phone offers an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Moreover, the main camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the selfie snapper supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Realme 5i is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging technology.
In addition, the phone offers all the latest connectivity options such as dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing and offers
The Realme 5i, available in solo 4GB/64GB configuration, is priced at Rs. 8,999. As for launch offers, buyers can avail 10% MobiKwik SuperCash (worth Rs. 1,000), additional Rs. 500 off on exchange from Cashify, and benefits worth Rs. 7,550 from Reliance Jio.