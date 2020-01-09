Best soundbars launched at CES 2020
This year's Consumer Electronics Show is turning out to be a great event for technology enthusiasts and gadget lovers.
Alongside some concept cars and smartphones, we have also seen a bunch of new soundbars that feature some of the coolest designs and pack cutting-edge features.
Here, we have compiled a list of best soundbars that you can pair with your TV in 2020.
Option #1
LG SN11RG
The first in the list is LG's flagship model titled SN11RG.
It features a 7.1.4-channel system with two wireless speakers that combine to deliver 360-degrees of audio. It also gets Dolby TrueHD, hi-res audio support, and AI Room Calibration feature that automatically adjusts the sound to match the acoustics of the room.
Option #2
Vizio Elevate
The Vizio Elevate is a 5.1.4-channel, 48-inch soundbar that features an anodized aluminum body and packs Dolby Atmos-powered rotating speakers.
If the bar detects a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X signal, its side-mounted speakers rotate up to deflect sound off the ceiling for surround sound effect or rotate back down for powerful acoustics in case of a stereo signal.
In a nutshell, it sounds great.
Option #3
TCL Alto 9+ soundbar
TCL has announced the Alto 9+ Dolby Atmos-based soundbar at CES. It is one of the first bars to offer full integration with Roku TV and will arrive in the US later this year.
The soundbar uses Ray-Danz audio dispersion method wherein the side-flanked drivers and the built-in reflectors bend the sound around the room for a wide soundstage and powerful acoustics.
Option #4
JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar
Popular audio accessory maker JBL has also launched its first-ever Dolby Atmos-powered soundbar.
The new Bar 9.1 model is essentially a 5.1.4 system, which offers a total of 5 speakers (built-in), a dedicated 10-inch subwoofer, and four detachable wireless speakers.
These battery-powered external speakers can be undocked from the bar and placed anywhere around the room for an immersive audio experience.