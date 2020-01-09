#CES2020: Biggest announcements made this year
This year's Consumer Electronics Show has been graced with some exceptional innovations, including Samsung's artificial humans, OnePlus's disappearing cameras, and Sony's feature-packed concept car.
The number of gadgets showcased is practically too many to list but to give you a better idea, we have curated all the biggest, most promising announcements made this year.
Let's take a look at them.
Phones
Fancy smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and others
In the category of phones, OnePlus rocked CES with its Concept One smartphone, a device that uses electrochromic glass to make cameras appear and disappear.
Then, Samsung unveiled S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite smartphones with triple rear cameras, big batteries, and headphone jacks, and TCL showcased three foldable 5G phones that it says will eventually ship under $500.
Laptops
Powerful new laptops
Lenovo's blitz at CES included Legion Y740S, an ultra-thin gaming laptop, and ThinkPad X1 Fold Windows 10X PC with a folding OLED screen.
Even Samsung showcased new machines, including a high-end Galaxy Chromebook with a 13.3-inch 4k display and Galaxy Book Flex Alpha with QLED screen, 10th-generation Comet Lake CPUs, and 12GB RAM.
Finally, HP showcased Spectre x360 15 laptops and Elite Dragonfly convertible.
Information
ASUS and Acer also showcased new machines
Acer unveiled an updated line of Spin 3 and Spin 5 convertibles, while ASUS showcased premium new Chromebook Flip C346, 14-inch ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook, and few affordable 15 and 17-inch notebooks: ASUS TUF A15, F15, A17, and F17.
TVs
Swanky TVs on display
TVs are the biggest highlight of CES, and this year, Samsung dominated the show with its humongous 'The Wall' microLED TV boasting 8k resolution, 99% screen-to-body ratio.
LG, meanwhile, unveiled a 65-inch UHD Roll-Down OLED display and a 48-inch OLED, the smallest it has ever produced. It also showcased bendable new OLEDs that could be used in planes/offices to make them feel more spacious.
Cars
Car and auto tech at CES
While Sony and Mercedes showcased their own concept cars, Russia's Yandex demoed its self-driving car technology, which it says will let a car operate in traffic with speeds up to 72 km/hr.
Fisker, meanwhile, announced an all-electric SUV with a feature to roll-down the windows on command, Bosch announced a virtual visor, and Hyundai and Uber promised flying taxis for 2023.
Wearables
New wearables, smartwatches also showcased
For smartwatch lovers, Skagen Falster 3, Amazfit T-Rex, Suunto 7, Withings ScanWatch, and Diesel Fadelite were the biggest announcements.
Jabra, Audio-Technica, JBL, and Mobvoi also gained attention with a new line of wireless earbuds.
Plus, there were some unique new wearables, including a voice-controlled smart helmet to get on-road GPS instructions and a headband capable of training the brain to sleep better.