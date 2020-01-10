Samsung's latest portable hard drive comes with built-in fingerprint sensor
Samsung has announced its latest external storage device, the Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) T7 Touch, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The new model comes with a sleek design and is nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5 SSD. Meanwhile, the headline feature of the T7 Touch is its built-in fingerprint sensor which offers enhanced data protection.
Details
Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch: At a glance
The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is a lightweight and pocket-friendly external storage device. In terms of dimensions, it is 8.5cm long, 5.7cm wide, and just 0.8cm thick.
The solid aluminum casing gives it a sturdy feel while ensuring a lightweight form-factor (weighs just 58 grams).
The T7 Touch also bears a square-ish physical fingerprint reader and is offered in Silver and Black colors.
Security
It can recognize up to four fingerprints
The dedicated fingerprint sensor on the T7 Touch can recognize up to four fingerprints, meaning you can use the SSD collaboratively while still keeping the data secure.
There is also a 'Motion LED', which allows you to see the status of the device instantly.
Moreover, the T7 Touch supports AES 256-bit hardware encryption and can be further protected by a password.
Performance
The T7 Touch is twice faster than SSD T5
According to Samsung, the T7 Touch offers "fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard."
It offers a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s, making it twice as fast as the T5 SSD, and up to 9.5 times faster than external HDDs.
Notably, the device reaches its maximum speed when used with the NVMe interface.
Key details
Pricing, availability and storage
The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is offered in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes, and it will become available in over 30 countries starting this month.
In India, it will release in February. The 500GB will cost Rs. 11,999 while the 1TB and 2TB models will retail for Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. All the variants come with a three-year limited warranty.