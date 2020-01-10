This Cat smartphone can survive some of the harshest conditions
Cat is known for making strong and practical smartphones and its latest offering, the S32, is no exception.
The new handset offers solid build quality and can survive some of the harshest conditions, making it ideal for people working on construction sites, farms or in extreme environments.
And, thanks to Android 10 support and capable mid-range internals, it is equally functional as well.
Design
Cat S32: At a glance
The Cat S32 has passed military-grade durability tests and boasts an IP68-certified build quality, which means it can remain functional underwater at a depth of 1.5m for up to 35 minutes.
Design-wise, it sports a conventional rectangular display, prominent bezels, and big tactile keys for the volume rockers and power button. On the rear, it gets a textured design for a stronger grip.
Information
The display can register inputs even with gloves on
The Cat S32 comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Dragontrail Pro cover for protection. Notably, the display can register touch inputs even with gloves on or in wet conditions.
Specsheet
Here's a look at the specifications of Cat S32
Under the hood, the S32 has a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB). It has a single 13MP (f/2.0) rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper.
It packs a 4,200mAh battery and supports all the important connectivity features including 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, micro-USB 2.0, and GPS.
Information
The phone is priced at 299 euros
The Cat S32 is priced at 299 euros (Rs. 24,000) and it comes in a single black color option. As for availability, the country-wise details are unknown but it will soon go on sale via the official Cat website, authorized retailer stores, and carrier partners.