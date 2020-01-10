Realme 5i v/s Redmi Note 8: Which one is better?
Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Realme recently launched the Realme 5i in India. It headlines a versatile quad rear camera, a hefty 5,000mAh battery, a capable mid-range Snapdragon chipset, and a premium-looking modern design.
Interestingly, with these highlights, the Realme handset takes on popular rivals like Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8.
So, which one is better? Here's our comparison.
At a glance
Realme 5i v/s Redmi Note 8: Design
With modern-looking edge-to-edge displays, ultra-slim bezels, and attractive gradient designs, both the Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8 defy the conventional design of a budget handset.
However, with Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides and P2i water-resistance coating, the Xiaomi offering feels more premium as well as sturdier than the mirror polished polycarbonate shell on the new Realme handset.
Winner: Redmi Note 8.
Display
All about the screen
The Realme 5i sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, a taller 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. As for screen real-estate, the handset offers a claimed screen-to-body ratio of 89%.
In comparison, the Redmi Note 8 features a smaller but sharper 6.39-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution.
Winner: Redmi Note 8.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Realme 5i boasts a quad-lens rear camera that includes a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Redmi Note 8 also sports an identical arrangement but with a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor.
Up front, the Realme contender features an 8MP shooter while the Xiaomi handset packs a better 13MP snapper.
Winner: Redmi Note 8.
Internals
Under the hood
Under the hood, both Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8 are backed by Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (4GB/64GB configuration on Realme's handset).
Further, both the handsets run on their respective forked versions of Android Pie and have all the important connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and headphone jack.
Winner: Tie.
Nitty-gritty
Battery to Biometrics
The Realme 5i packs an impressive 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging via the micro-USB port. In comparison, Redmi Note 8 offers a comparatively smaller 4,000mAh battery but supports faster 18W fast-charging via the USB-C port.
As for biometrics, both phones offer a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking of the device.
Winner: You decide- bigger battery or faster charging?
Information
Pricing: The key factor
The Realme 5i, available in a solo 4GB/64GB configuration, is priced at Rs. 8,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 costs Rs. 9,999 for the base-end 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the top-tier 6GB/128GB model.
Our verdict
So, which one should you buy?
With a versatile camera, capable chipset, all-day battery life, and trendy design, both the Realme 5i and Redmi Note 8 are pretty capable offerings.
However, considering the Xiaomi handset offers a higher resolution screen, superior cameras, faster charging, and a premium all-glass build quality, it is a better package despite being costlier.
Winner: Redmi Note 8.