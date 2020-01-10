Prices of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite leaked
Science
Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite as watered-down versions of the S10 and Note 10 flagships.
The tech giant revealed all the design features and specifications of the handsets while holding back details about their prices and availability.
However, thanks to some reports, we now know how much you will have to shell out to own these new smartphones.
Pricing
Here's a look at the leaked prices
The Galaxy S10 Lite, which is already listed on Flipkart, is likely to fall under the price range of Rs. 40,000-45,000, according to an IANS report.
Separately, 91Mobiles, citing retail chain sources, has claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will cost Rs. 35,990 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 39,990 for the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM model.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite: At a glance
As far as their specifications are concerned, both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite feature an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design, while on the rear, both handsets house a rectangular-shaped triple camera module with LED flash.
Further, both the phones offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The triple camera setup on the S10 Lite includes a 48MP (f/2.0, OIS) main camera, 12MP (f/2.2, 123-degree FoV) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor.
The Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, offers a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera.
Up front, both the models house a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor whereas the Note 10 Lite is expected to pack in-house Exynos 9810 chipset.
As for the memory options, the smartphones offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.
Lastly, both the handsets house a 4,500mAh battery and run on Android 10-based One UI 2.