OPPO K1 becomes more affordable, now starts at Rs. 14,000
In an attempt to push sales, Chinese tech giant OPPO has reduced the prices of its budget-friendly K1 smartphone in India by Rs. 1,000.
The latest price-cut is applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels.
To recall, the affordable phone comes with a waterdrop notched design, AMOLED display, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and mid-level internals.
Here are more details.
Pricing
First, a look at the OPPO K1's new pricing
With the latest price revision, the OPPO K1, which is available in a solo 4GB/64GB configuration, is now priced at Rs. 13,990.
To recall, the handset was launched at Rs. 16,990 in February last year and was available exclusively via Flipkart, back then.
In November, it was made available via offline stores at a discounted price of Rs. 14,990.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling OPPO K1
To recall, the OPPO K1 comes with a familiar waterdrop notched design and an ultra-slim bottom bezel. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses horizontally aligned dual-camera setup.
The handset offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In addition, it also offers an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In the camera department, the OPPO K1 houses a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a secondary 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For the selfie lovers, the smartphone offers a respectable 25MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Finally, here's a look at the internals
The OPPO K1 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the phone runs Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 out-of-the-box and packs a 3,600mAh battery.
Furthermore, it offers all latest connectivity options such as dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.