Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 will be called the Galaxy Bloom
Science
Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable phone, which was being referred to as the Galaxy Fold 2 till now, will officially be marketed as the Galaxy Bloom.
According to South Korea-based AJUnews, the tech giant showcased the device to select partners and revealed that it would be called the Galaxy Bloom at a secret meeting held at Consumer Electronics Show.
Here's more on this development.
Proof
An image from the secret meeting has also surfaced
The news portal has also shared an image of a presentation slide that shows the upcoming foldable phone with the new 'Bloom' name. Interestingly, the slide image also confirms the Moto RAZR-like clamshell design of the handset.
At the same meeting, Samsung has apparently confirmed that the successor to Galaxy S10 will arrive as Galaxy S20 and not Galaxy S11.
Rumor roundup
Here's everything we know about Galaxy Bloom
The report says that Galaxy Bloom is inspired by Lancome's compact cases. In the folded state, it is reported to be roughly of the same size as a powder compact.
Further, the handset will bear an Infinity-O flexible display, dual-lens rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, and top-tier internals. It is expected to support 8K video as well as 5G networks.
Information
Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 series will offer three handsets
Separately, Samsung is also working on its Galaxy S20 smartphones that would replace last year's Galaxy S11 flagships. The forthcoming line-up will have three models including a regular S20, an S20 Plus, and a top-tier S20 Ultra model.
Release date
Galaxy Bloom and Galaxy S20-series to launch on February 11
Samsung's Galaxy S20-series and the Galaxy Bloom will be launched early next month. According to an official teaser, the upcoming phones will be unveiled at the company's "Unpacked" event on February 11 in San Francisco.
As for pricing, there is not much information available as of now. The Galaxy S20 series could start at $999 while Galaxy Bloom could cost you around $1,500.