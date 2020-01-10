Flipkart forays into laptop segment with a mid-range offering
Flipkart has forayed into the laptop segment by launching a new mid-range Falkon Aerbook model under its private brand MarQ, which already sells home appliances, televisions, and other electronic goods.
The laptop is claimed to offer "best-in-class features" and "brings on-the-go computing within everyone's reach." As for highlights, it offers a full-HD screen, Intel's 8th-generation Core-i5 processor, and mid-tier internals.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Falkon Aerbook: At a glance
The Falkon Aerbook looks like a regular mid-range offering with a conventional rectangular display, a chiclet-style keyboard, and metallic chassis. As far as dimensions are concerned, it measures 16.5mm in thickness and weighs around 1.26kg.
Further, the laptop bears a 13.3-inch full-HD IPS display and has a precision touchpad that supports multi-touch gestures to provide a seamless user experience, according to the company.
Internals
Under the hood
The Falkon Aerbook is powered by Intel's 8th-generation Core-i5 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop also offers a dedicated SSD slot which can be used to expand the storage by up to 1TB.
Under the hood, it runs on Windows 10 and packs a 37Whr battery, which promises up to 5-hours of battery life.
Official words
Here's what Flipkart has to say about the new product
"The Falkon Aerbook provides best-in-class features, creates a strong value proposition for our customers, and brings on-the-go computing within everyone's reach," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President, Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, Flipkart.
"With the help of Intel and Microsoft's expertise, we have developed a laptop that offers superior performance, designed to meet the needs of Indian consumers," he added.
Information
Pricing and availability
The Falkon Aerbook comes at a starting price of Rs. 39,990 and it will be available exclusively through Flipkart from January 17. The e-commerce giant said that it would offer a door-step warranty with support for more than 10,000 pin codes in the country.