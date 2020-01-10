OnePlus could unveil new 120Hz screen technology next week
OnePlus has sent out media invites for a new tech event on January 13 in Shenzhen, China.
The event, titled "OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting," is expected to be centered around the new punch-hole design and 120Hz display technology that is likely to debut on the upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphones.
Here's what we know so far.
Speculations
A bit about the event
The event invitation doesn't reveal much, except for the obvious that it is related to the screen technology.
There are several developments happening in this segment, especially when it comes to smartphone displays. There is in-display camera tech, higher refresh rate, waterfall and quad curved screens, and in-screen fingerprint sensors.
However, what OnePlus plans to talk about still remains under wraps.
Possibility
Perhaps, OnePlus will showcase its punch-hole screen design
According to the leaked renders, the upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphones will ditch the all-screen pop-up camera design we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro in favor of a punch-hole display.
Hence, we can expect the Shenzhen-based tech giant to share some developments related to this design, particularly about the use of the OLED panel and the punch-hole for the camera.
Information
OnePlus could also talk about 120Hz screen refresh rate
Meanwhile, according to a tip-off, the ultra-premium OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, an upgrade from the existing 90Hz displays on the OnePlus flagships. Hence, the company might talk about the high screen refresh rate technology.
Launch date
For the uninitiated, OnePlus 8 series is coming in Q2
Further, according to tipster Max J, OnePlus will introduce the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, sometime in Q2 2020. We know OnePlus follows a bi-annual launch cycle wherein it introduces regular flagship phones in the first half of the year and 'T' version of the phones in the second half.
Hence, going by the tradition, OnePlus 8-series may be launched around May-June.