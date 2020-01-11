Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to be launched on January 23
Science
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone, which was announced recently is all set to be launched in India on January 23.
The e-commerce giant Flipkart has activated a landing page on its platform, confirming the launch date of the handset.
Here's more on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.
Design and display
A look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a small display cut-out at the top-center. On the rear, it houses a rectangular shaped triple camera module with LED flash.
The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Furthermore, it houses an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure unlocking.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor with 128-degree field-of-view, and a 5MP (f/2.4) sensor to capture depth details.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the smartphone houses a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The India-specific Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the smartphone runs Android 10-based One UI 2 and packs a solid 4,500mAh battery.
In addition, it offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and supports DeX mode.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
The official prices of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite are yet to be announced. However, a recent leak has suggested that the handset will be priced under a range of Rs. 40,000-45,000.
Once launched, the phone will take on the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro and ASUS ROG Phone 2.