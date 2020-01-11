Airtel Wi-Fi Calling now available for these smartphones
Science
The telecom war between Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel has now reached new territories. A day after the Mukesh Ambani-led company launched its VoWi-Fi service, Airtel has expanded its Wi-Fi Calling across India.
The telco has also widened its support for the service to over 100 smartphones, and it can now be accessed through any Wi-Fi network.
Here's all you need to know.
Roll out
Airtel's Wi-Fi Calling service now available on pan-India basis
Airtel's Wi-Fi Calling feature, which was initially introduced in the Delhi NCR region, is now available pan India.
Hence, if you are living in circles such as Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, UP (East), and UP (West), Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu, you should be able to use the service right away.
Quote
Airtel has already registered one million users
In a new press statement, Airtel has said that its Wi-Fi calling has already crossed one million users in the country. The telco has also noted that "the new technology has dramatically improved indoor network experience for Airtel mobile customers through seamless coverage."
Compatibility
Airtel Wi-Fi Calling now works with all Wi-Fi networks
In addition, Airtel has noted that its Wi-Fi Calling service now works over any Wi-Fi connection. Initially, the feature was limited to Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband users.
The telco has also widened its support to bring the service to over 100 smartphone models across 16 brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and ASUS. You can check your device compatibility here: https://www.airtel.in/wifi-calling.
Process
Here's how you can set-up Wi-Fi Calling on your smartphone
Airtel's Wi-Fi Calling does not require any additional apps and can be easily configured on a compatible handset.
Firstly, make sure you upgrade your device to its latest software version. Now, navigate to settings and turn on Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE.
It is important to activate both VoW-Fi and VoLTE so that your device can seamlessly transition between cellular and Wi-Fi calling.