#DealOfTheDay: Android One-based Mi A3 available with a heavy discount
If you are planning to buy yourself or someone a new smartphone with a modern design, impressive cameras, stock Android interface, and promising performance, then this might interest you.
The e-commerce giant Amazon is offering up to Rs. 2,500 discount on the Android One-based Mi A3, along with additional bank offers, easy no-cost EMI options, and exchange bonus.
Here's more.
Pricing
Details about the offer
With a flat discount of Rs. 2,500, the 4GB RAM variant of the Mi A3 is currently up for grabs at Rs. 12,499, while the 6GB RAM model is listed at Rs. 15,499 (MRP: Rs. 17,499).
Apart from that, buyers can avail additional 10% discount on Yes Bank or IndusInd Bank credit card EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 8,500 off on exchange offer.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling Mi A3
To recall, the Mi A3 comes with an all-glass body featuring a waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bottom bezel up front. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses vertically stacked triple camera unit with LED flash.
The handset offers a 6.09-inch AMOLED screen with an HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Cameras
The handset offers a 48MP main camera
In the imaging department, the Mi A3 offers a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) sensor to capture depth details.
For the selfie lovers, the phone offers a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Moreover, the main camera can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the selfie snapper supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Internals
And, here's a look at the internals
The Mi A3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs stock Android Pie as part of Android One program and packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.
Furthermore, it comes with support for latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and headphone jack.