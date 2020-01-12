#TechBytes: Top 5 smartphones with 64MP main camera
Science
2019 was nothing less than eventful for smartphone lovers, especially for mobile photography enthusiasts.
Last year, we saw most of the OEMs upgrading from 48MP main cameras to mighty 64MP sensors, offering enhanced low-light photography, improved zooming capabilities, wide-angle shots, and AI-based features, among others.
Today, in this compilation, we have listed some of the best smartphones available with 64MP main camera.
Phone #1
Galaxy A70s: Samsung's first smartphone with a 64MP main camera
To attract mobile photography enthusiasts, South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced its camera-centric Galaxy A70s last year.
The triple rear camera setup on the phone comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.
Up front, the handset houses a respectable 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper, which supports HDR and is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Information
Galaxy A70s: Available at a starting price of Rs. 28,999
Featuring an Infinity-U styled notch design, the Samsung Galaxy A70s offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset, upto 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a solid 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging technology.
Phone #2
Realme X2 Pro: The premium flagship
Realme X2 Pro, the first-ever flagship handset by Realme, packs a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The main camera can record 4K videos at upto 60fps and supports 720p video recording at 960fps.
For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Information
Realme X2 Pro: Price starts at Rs. 27,999
Apart from the impressive cameras, the X2 Pro offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, coupled with upto 12GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
Phone #3
Motorola One Hyper: The handset packs a pop-up selfie camera
The Android One-based Motorola One Hyper offers a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a mighty 64MP (f/1.9) primary lens coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor.
The main camera, accompanied with LED flash, supports 4K video recording at 30fps and can record 1080p videos at up to 60fps.
Up front, the handset offers a respectable 32MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up selfie camera.
Information
Motorola One Hyper: Likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000
The One Hyper offers a 6.5-inch LCD screen with full-HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery. Furthermore, it runs stock Android 10 as part of Android One program.
Phone #4
Realme XT: Checks all the right boxes
If you're looking for a decent camera phone without breaking the bank, then Realme XT could be the right choice.
The camera-centric phone offers a 64MP main sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP (2.4) dedicated macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the phone offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Information
Realme XT: Available at a starting price of Rs. 16,000
The Realme XT offers a familiar waterdrop notched design featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with upto 8GB RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
Phone #5
Redmi Note 8 Pro: The premium mid-ranger
The camera-centric Redmi Note 8 Pro is undoubtedly a treat for mobile photography lovers, thanks to its affordable price and novel camera setup.
The quad rear camera on the phone includes 64MP (f/1.9) primary lens, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) sensors for depth sensing and macro photography.
For the selfie lovers, the phone offers a 20MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Information
Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price starts at Rs. 15,000
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with an all-glass body featuring a 6.53-inch full-HD+ LCD screen and physical fingerprint sensor. The phone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, upto 8GB RAM, and upto 128GB storage. Moreover, it packs a solid 4,500mAh battery.