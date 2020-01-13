#DealOfTheDay: Blaupunkt's 55-inch 4K TV available with 50% discount
If you are planning to buy a new smart TV with a mesmerizing viewing experience, room-filling audio quality, featuring Android interface and Netflix support, then this might be an exciting deal for you.
E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering a whopping 50% discount on Blaupunkt's 55-inch QLED Smart TV, along with additional bank offers, and exchange bonus.
Here are more details.
Offer
Details about the offer
With a flat discount of 50%, the 55-inch Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV is now up for grabs at Rs. 69,999.
Apart from that, buyers can also avail an additional 5% discount on using ICICI Bank cards or Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.
Further, to sweeten the deal, there is up to Rs. 21,500 off on exchange.
Design
A look at the 55-inch Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV
As far as its specifications are concerned, Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV offers a 55-inch QLED screen surrounded by ultra-slim bezels. The TV comes with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate for a flicker-free viewing experience.
The television also offers dual 10W speakers with Dolby Digital and DTS Surround Sound technologies to offer room-filling audio quality.
Internals
Under the hood
The Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV is powered by a Cortex-A53 dual-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory to store apps and videos.
Under the hood, the TV runs on Android 7 OS and comes with a voice recognition-enabled remote control.
Besides that, it gets several in-built apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube, among others.
Information
And, here's a look at the connectivity options
Lastly, the 55-inch Blaupunkt TV comes with support for latest connectivity options including single-band Wi-Fi, display mirroring, and screen casting. Moreover, it houses two USB ports, three HDMI ports, an Ethernet socket, and an audio jack to connect external speakers.