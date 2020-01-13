Nokia's 55-inch 4K Android TV goes on sale in India
Nokia's 55-inch 4K Android TV, which was launched in India last month, has gone on another flash sale today.
The flagship TV, which is priced at Rs. 41,999, is now available for purchase via Flipkart.
The key highlights of the television include its 55-inch 4K panel with Dolby Vision support, stock Android interface, and built-in JBL speakers.
Here's our roundup.
Design and features
A look at the Nokia TV
The Nokia TV sports a rectangular screen surrounded by ultra-slim bezels around three sides and a prominent chin at the bottom that accommodates two 12W JBL speakers. Notably, the speakers come with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround Sound technologies to offer room-filling audio quality.
The TV offers a 55-inch LED screen with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, and 60Hz refresh rate.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
The Nokia TV draws power from a 1GHz PureX quad-core processor, paired with Mali450 GPU, 2.25GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal memory to store apps and videos.
It runs on stock Android 9 OS and comes with support for Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast.
Moreover, it comes with several in-built apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube.
Information
What about connectivity options?
In terms of connectivity options, the Nokia TV comes with support for single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, display mirroring, and screen casting. It also houses three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet socket, and an audio jack.
Pricing
Finally, what is the pocket pinch?
As far as pricing is concerned, the Nokia TV is up for grabs at Rs. 41,999 via Flipkart.
Talking about sale offers, buyers can avail 10% additional discount on using HSBC cards or 5% cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
Besides that, the e-commerce giant is also offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,500 per month.