Apparently, Apple is working on another MacBook: Details here
Science
Just a few weeks after launching a beautiful 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple appears to be working on adding another new notebook into its lineup.
The machine has been spotted in the Cupertino giant's regulatory filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and could be launching in the coming months.
Here is all you need to know about it.
Approval
'Portable personal computer' approved by EEC
As first reported by the folks at 9To5Mac, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has approved a 'portable personal computer' from Apple.
The device has not been detailed, but the filing indicates that it carries model number 'A2289' and runs macOS 10.15- a fact that confirms that this is a new MacBook.
The filing from Apple was submitted a day before Christmas.
Possibility
Is this the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro?
While the filing doesn't mention anything concrete about the device in question, there's a good chance that it could be Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, upgraded with the company's new scissor-switch keyboard.
To recall, the scissor-switch keyboard debuted with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but apart from that model, all other Apple notebooks, including the 13-inch Pro model, still use the old, less reliable butterfly keyboard.
Prediction
Apple analyst also predicted the launch of upgraded MacBooks
Back in July, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had indicated that the upgraded scissor-switch keyboard would first launch with the 16-inch Pro model and then move into the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air in 2020.
Now, with the first part of that prediction already gone true, we expect the new notebook seen in the filing to be the upgraded Pro or Air model.
Launch timeline
Launch likely in the coming months
As for the exact launch timeline, there are not many details but EEC approval indicates an impending release, sometimes as soon as in a couple of months.
Prior to this, EEC filings had revealed the 10.5-inch iPad a few months before its launch at WWDC 2017 as well as the 9.7-inch iPad before its official unveiling in March 2018.