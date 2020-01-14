Honor launches three new devices in India: Details here
Science
Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Honor has launched the 9X smartphone at an event in India today.
The premium mid-ranger, starting at Rs. 13,999, offers an all-screen design, 48MP main camera, a pop-up selfie snapper, and mid-level internals.
Alongside the handset, the Chinese tech giant has also launched Magic Watch 2 and Band 5i wearables.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Honor 9X comes with a bezel-less design
Honor 9X features an all-screen design with no notches and bezels, offering a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses a triple camera setup.
The handset features a 6.59-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Besides that, it houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.
Cameras
The handset offers a 48MP main camera, pop-up selfie snapper
The triple-lens rear camera setup on the Honor 9X comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a secondary 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
The main camera supports photography features like HDR, panorama, portrait mode, and can record 1080p videos at up to 60fps.
For the selfie lovers, there is a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper housed in a motorized pop-up module.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
Honor 9X draws power from a Kirin 710F octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 and packs a solid 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Furthermore, it offers all the latest connectivity options such as dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Magic Watch 2
Honor Magic Watch 2: A full-fledged smart watch
Separately, Honor Magic Watch 2 is a full-fledged smart watch which is offered in 42mm and 46mm variants. The device gets circular AMOLED dials with 5ATM water resistance.
The wearable offers features such as heart rate monitor, GPS, and supports 15 types of workouts.
Further, it comes with 4GB of internal memory and offers up to two-week battery life.
Information
Here's what Honor Band 5i offers
Meanwhile, the Honor 5i arrives as an affordable fitness tracker. It comes with a 0.96-inch touchscreen display and a water-resistant body. The wearable offers features such as 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, oxygen saturation level monitor, a virtual trainer, and can track multiple workouts.
Pricing
Finally, what is the pocket pinch?
The Honor 9X costs Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The phone will go on sale from January 19 via Flipkart.
Further, the Honor Magic Watch 2 starts at Rs. 11,999, while the Honor Band 5i is priced at Rs. 1,999. Notably, both the wearables will be up for grabs from January 19 via Amazon.