Samsung Galaxy A20s receives a price cut in India
In a new development, South Korean tech giant Samsung has slashed the prices of its wallet-friendly Galaxy A20s smartphone in India by Rs. 1,000.
With the latest price revision, the handset is now available at a starting price of Rs. 10,999.
The key highlights of the phone include its notched display, gradient finish, triple rear cameras, and a solid 4,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Pricing
First, a look at the new prices
The 3GB/32GB variant of the Galaxy A20s has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and it is now up for grabs at Rs. 10,999. However, there is no change in the price of 4GB/64GB variant and it will be available at its old price of Rs. 13,999.
The updated prices are currently applicable only in offline stores.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling Samsung Galaxy A20s
The Galaxy A20s comes with a familiar waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses vertically stacked triple cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1560 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Moreover, it is offered in Black, Blue, and Green color options.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
On the imaging front, the Galaxy A20s comes with a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 5MP (f/2.2) lens to capture depth details.
Up front, the phone houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy A20s houses a Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB).
Under the hood, the phone runs Android Pie-based One UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
Lastly, it offers all the standard connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.